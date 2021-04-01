Another 0.5m vaccine doses to reach Pakistan tonight: Asad Umar

A fresh batch of 0.5 million coronavirus vaccine doses is due to arrive in Pakistan tonight (Thursday), said Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre.

This is in addition to the 560,000 doses that were received by Pakistan from China over the past two days.

The consignment included 500,000 Sinopharm vaccine doses and 60,000 Cansino vaccine doses.

Umar also said on Twitter that he had asked provinces to speed up their vaccination drives. He has directed them to ensure that all available doses are used.

Pakistan received 500,000 doses of the Chinese-made Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, PM’s Special Assistant on Health Dr Faisal Sultan confirmed Wednesday.

This is the first batch of the Sinopharm vaccine bought by Pakistan, Dr Sultan told reporters in Islamabad.

China previously gifted three batches of the vaccine to Islamabad, which helped begin the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country.

On Tuesday, Pakistan received the very first batch of another Chinese-made Cansino vaccine. It contained 60,000 doses.