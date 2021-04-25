Sunday, April 25, 2021  | 12 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Allama Iqbal Open University postpones all examinations

New schedule to be announced after Eid holidays

Allama Iqbal Open University postpones all examinations

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The Allama Iqbal Open University has postponed all ongoing examinations across the country, it said in a statement Sunday.

The university had sought the opinion of administrators of its regional offices regarding the exams after the closure of schools, according to the statement. They recommended postponing the exams.

As a result, ongoing examinations for associate degree, B.Ed and BBA have been deferred. BS Accounting and Finance and BSODL program final exams have been postponed too.

The new schedule will be announced after the Eidul Fitr holidays, the university said.

Allama Iqbal Open University exams Pakistan
 
