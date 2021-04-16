Allama Aun Muhammad Naqvi passes away in Karachi

Religious scholar Allama Aun Mohammad Naqvi passed away in Karachi on Thursday. He was 56 years old.

He has been hospitalised for the last two weeks.

His funeral prayers will be offered after Friday prayers at Imambargah Shah Karbala Trust in Old Rizvia Society. He will be buried in the Wadi-e-Hussain graveyard.

Allama Naqvi was the elder brother of Allama Shahenshah Hussain Naqvi. He had three brothers and three sisters.

He leaves behind two sons and three daughters.

Political and religious leaders including Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Allama Hassan Zafar Naqvi, Allama Razi Jafar Naqvi, Allama Nazir Abbas Taqwa have offered their condolences to the family.