Friday, April 16, 2021
HOME > News

Allama Aun Muhammad Naqvi passes away in Karachi

He was Shahenshah Hussain Naqvi’s elder brother

Posted: Apr 16, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
Allama Aun Muhammad Naqvi passes away in Karachi

Religious scholar Allama Aun Mohammad Naqvi passed away in Karachi on Thursday. He was 56 years old.

He has been hospitalised for the last two weeks.

His funeral prayers will be offered after Friday prayers at Imambargah Shah Karbala Trust in Old Rizvia Society. He will be buried in the Wadi-e-Hussain graveyard.

Allama Naqvi was the elder brother of Allama Shahenshah Hussain Naqvi. He had three brothers and three sisters.

He leaves behind two sons and three daughters.

Political and religious leaders including Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Allama Hassan Zafar Naqvi, Allama Razi Jafar Naqvi, Allama Nazir Abbas Taqwa have offered their condolences to the family.

Allama Aun Muhammad Naqvi
 
