Thursday, April 8, 2021  | 24 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh sent to Lahore: officials

He was acquitted of murdering US journalist Daniel Pearl

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh sent to Lahore: officials

Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh. Photo: AFP FILE

Authorities in Karachi have sent Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, a British-born militant acquitted of murdering US journalist Daniel Pearl, to his native city of Lahore, a Karachi Central Prison official confirmed Thursday.

“He left the Karachi prison at around 5:00pm,” said Sheikh Aslam, the brother of another man who too was acquitted in the Pearl murder case. Sheikh would be traveling to Lahore on a plane, Aslam added.

Sheikh would be taken to a rest house within the premises of Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail, an official at the Punjab advocate general’s office said. He requested anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

“The rest house is used by jail officials and he is being shifted there for his own safety,” the official said.

His transfer was confirmed by his lawyer as well. “That’s correct,” Sheikh’s lawyer Mahmood A Sheikh told SAMAA Digital. But, he added, the authorities have not informed his family about where he would be kept.

“The Supreme Court order says he should be kept at a house,” his lawyer said.

Sheikh’s transfer to Lahore was approved by the Supreme Court last month. His family moved the court to order his transfer to Lahore where they reside.

Last year, the Sindh High Court had acquitted the 47-year-old of murder and reduced his conviction to a lesser charge of kidnapping, overturning his death sentence and ordering him be freed after almost two decades in prison.

The government had filed an appeal against his release in the Supreme Court but the apex court upheld SHC verdict, ordering his release if he was not wanted in any other case.

Later, the authorities had shifted him from his death cell to a rest house inside the Karachi Central Prison.

Who was Daniel Pearl?

Pearl, 38, was the South Asia bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal when he was abducted in Karachi in January 2002 while researching links between militants in Pakistan and Richard C Reid, who is also known as the ‘shoe bomber’ for trying to detonate a shoe bomb while on a flight from Paris to Miami in 2001.

Pearl’s wife Mariane Pearl, a US national who was living in Karachi’s Zamzama, wrote a letter to the Artillery Maidan police on February 2, 2002, saying that her husband had been missing since January 23, 2002.

She said she had received an email from the abductors saying that he had been abducted “in retaliation for the imprisonment of Pakistani men by the US government in Cuba and other complaints”.

A graphic video showing Pearl’s decapitation was delivered to the US consulate in Karachi nearly a month after he was kidnapped.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh Daniel Pearl murder case Karachi Lahore Pakistan US
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, Lahore, Karachi, Daniel Pearl murder case, Pakistan, US, Omar Saeed Sheikh
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
Watch: Did rocks from outer space fall in Karachi?
Watch: Did rocks from outer space fall in Karachi?
Pakistan restricts arrivals from 22 countries till April 20
Pakistan restricts arrivals from 22 countries till April 20
Sindh announces new school timings for Ramazan
Sindh announces new school timings for Ramazan
Sindh CM hints at a two-week lockdown in the province
Sindh CM hints at a two-week lockdown in the province
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
Ummat newspaper under fire for inappropriate language against Aurat marchers
Ummat newspaper under fire for inappropriate language against Aurat marchers
Bill to rename Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tabled in National Assembly
Bill to rename Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tabled in National Assembly
Amar Jaleel’s 2017 freedom of expression comments attract right-wing anger
Amar Jaleel’s 2017 freedom of expression comments attract right-wing anger
Karachi man, wife stage robbery of 190 tolas of gold
Karachi man, wife stage robbery of 190 tolas of gold
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.