Abbasi served notice for threatening to hit speaker with shoe

Asked to tender an apology within 7 days

Abbasi threatened this after he was not allowed to speak on a resolution to debate the expulsion of the French ambassador in Tuesday's session of the National Assembly.

“You have no shame,” the former premier cried as he came right in front of Speaker Asad Qaiser’s dais.

"Mind your language," Speaker Qaiser warned. "You always behave like this."

On Wednesday, Speaker Qaiser issued a show-cause notice that required Abbasi to apologise within 7 days.

The ex-premier would have to face action as per the assembly rules, if he failed to apologise, the notice read.