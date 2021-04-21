Wednesday, April 21, 2021  | 8 Ramadhan, 1442
Abbasi served notice for threatening to hit speaker with shoe

Asked to tender an apology within 7 days

Posted: Apr 21, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago

Former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been served a show-cause notice for threatening to hit the National Assembly speaker with a shoe.

Abbasi threatened this after he was not allowed to speak on a resolution to debate the expulsion of the French ambassador in Tuesday's session of the National Assembly.

“You have no shame,” the former premier cried as he came right in front of Speaker Asad Qaiser’s dais.

"Mind your language," Speaker Qaiser warned. "You always behave like this."

"I’ll hit you with a shoe," Abbasi retorted.

On Wednesday, Speaker Qaiser issued a show-cause notice that required Abbasi to apologise within 7 days.

The ex-premier would have to face action as per the assembly rules, if he failed to apologise, the notice read.
