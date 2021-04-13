5,000 dog bite cases reported this year, petitioner claims

Sindh has reported over 5,000 dog bite cases this year so far, a man told the Sindh High Court on Tuesday.

The court was hearing a petition against the non-availability of rabies vaccines and increasing numbers of dog bites in the province. The court expressed its anger at the Sindh government for failing to curb the cases.

“The cases are rising and the situation seems to be out of control,” a judge remarked. “If a dog bites a child, they will be physically handicapped for life.”

The local government secretary told the court that the government has issued tenders for dog bite vaccines and work for it is underway.

The petitioner, on the other hand, claimed that 92,000 people were bitten by dogs in 2019, while in 2020, the dog bite cases rose to 260,000. To this, the additional advocate general said that he doesn’t know the source of this year.

“If someone dies from a dog bite, what will you do then?” the court said, adding that people can’t go to parks and have been restricted indoors because of the fear of getting bit. “Every day between five to 20 cases are reported.”

Following this, the court summoned the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, district administrations, and all cantonment boards in the next hearing. The case has been adjourned till May 6.

What to do if a dog bites you

Dr Seemin Jamali, the head of one of the biggest hospitals in Karachi, the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, said that the first thing to do after a dog bite is to wash the wound with soap and water.

The next most important step is to visit a hospital and get an anti-rabies shot.

“A dog bite does not mean that you have been bitten by a dog and you get yourself vaccinated once,” Dr Jamali said on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Wednesday. “You have to get vaccinated four times and an immunoglobulin vaccine also has to be administered.”

It is very important that you get yourself vaccinated as soon as possible because untreated rabies is 100% fatal.