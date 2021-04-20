300 sugar bags seized during raid at Faisalabad warehouse

The district administration of Faisalabad has launched a crackdown against sugar hoarders in the city.

According to the assistant commissioner, the sugar mafia stores sugar in mills and warehouses in villages. An operation has begun in these areas.

On Tuesday, the administration seized 300 sacks of sugar from a village in the outskirts of Faisalabad. “The sacks were hidden in a secret warehouse located inside a house,” the AC said.

This sugar is hoarded and then sold in black for higher rates than the market price, he added.

A crackdown against sugar hoarders and those selling the essential item for high prices has been launched across Punjab. Earlier this week, the government instructed district administrations to launch an operation in departmental stores and malls.

All shopkeepers selling sugar for high rates will be sent to jail.