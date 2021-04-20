Tuesday, April 20, 2021  | 7 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

300 sugar bags seized during raid at Faisalabad warehouse

Punjab launches operation against sugar mafia

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
300 sugar bags seized during raid at Faisalabad warehouse

Photo: File

The district administration of Faisalabad has launched a crackdown against sugar hoarders in the city.

According to the assistant commissioner, the sugar mafia stores sugar in mills and warehouses in villages. An operation has begun in these areas.

On Tuesday, the administration seized 300 sacks of sugar from a village in the outskirts of Faisalabad. “The sacks were hidden in a secret warehouse located inside a house,” the AC said.

This sugar is hoarded and then sold in black for higher rates than the market price, he added.

A crackdown against sugar hoarders and those selling the essential item for high prices has been launched across Punjab. Earlier this week, the government instructed district administrations to launch an operation in departmental stores and malls.

All shopkeepers selling sugar for high rates will be sent to jail.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Faisalabad sugar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
Countrywide strike in TLP support, police, rangers on high alert
Countrywide strike in TLP support, police, rangers on high alert
Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police
Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
TLP protest Day 3: Lahore roads blocked, govt reviews security
TLP protest Day 3: Lahore roads blocked, govt reviews security
TLP, government cut deal, ban likely to be withdrawn
TLP, government cut deal, ban likely to be withdrawn
Pakistan to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed
Pakistan to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.