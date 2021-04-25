Saturday, April 10, 2021  | 26 Shaaban, 1442
25 Jahangir Tareen ‘supporters’ request to meet PM Imran Khan

They have written a letter to the premier

Posted: Apr 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
Posted: Apr 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
Twenty-five PTI lawmakers have written a letter to PM Imran Khan requesting a meeting with him to discuss the Jahangir Tareen matter.

They said that they want to tell the premier the truth about what has been happening in his party.

The development comes a day after Tareen hosted a dinner for over 20 MNAs and MPAs. Many people are speculating that a new power bloc seems to be emerging in the PTI.

The lawmakers who have signed the letter include the following PTI members.

MNAs

  • Raja Riaz
  • Khawaja Shiraz
  • Syed Samiul Haq Gilani
  • Riaz Mazari
  • Mubeen Alam Anwar
  • Javed Warraich

MPAs

  • Malik Nauman Langarial
  • Ajmal Cheema
  • Abdul Hayee Dasti
  • Faisal Hayat Jabboana
  • Ameer Muhammad Khan
  • Rafaqat Gailani
  • Khurram Laghari
  • Aslam Bharwana
  • Nazir Chauhan
  • Asif Majeed
  • Bilal Warraich
  • Umar Aftab Dhilon
  • Tahir Randhawa
  • Zawar Warraich
  • Nazir Baloch
  • Amin Chaudhry
  • Chaudhry Iftikhar Gondal
  • Ghulam Rasool Sangah
  • Salman Naeem

Rumours suggested that Tareen, who has been a PTI loyalist, was thinking of joining the PPP. Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed claimed that the PTI and Tareen are two different entities.

He is being investigated by the FIA in money laundering and fraud cases. Tareen and his son appeared at the FIA office on Friday and submitted all his records. He has been granted bail in the two cases till April 22.

