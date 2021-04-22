Thursday, April 22, 2021  | 9 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

22 Covid patients die in India after oxygen supply disrupted

Country battles severe shortages of medical supplies

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
22 Covid patients die in India after oxygen supply disrupted

Photo: AFP

Twenty-two Covid-19 patients at a hospital in India were killed on Wednesday when the oxygen supply to their ventilators was disrupted by a leak.

The tragedy comes as India battles severe shortages of medical supplies during a fierce second wave of coronavirus infections.

The 30-minute leak from an oxygen tanker stationed outside Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik, about 200 kilometers north of Mumbai, cut off supply to the ventilators of more than 60 critically ill patients.

“The oxygen supply was restored within half an hour and oxygen is being supplied through the same tanker now,” local official Suraj Mandhare told reporters after the leak.

Weeping relatives gathered at the hospital, which was treating 170 Covid-19 patients in total, many of whom were moved to other facilities after the incident occurred.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the leak, which took place in Maharashtra state — the epicentre of the country’s Covid outbreak — was “heart-wrenching”.

“Anguished by the loss of lives due to it,” he tweeted.

The state’s chief minister Uddhav Thackeray ordered an inquiry.

The deaths come a week after Thackeray asked Indian pilots to airlift oxygen supplies to the region to alleviate severe shortages as Covid-19 infection numbers climb.

Hospitals in India’s capital New Delhi have come perilously close to seeing their oxygen supplies run out as infections continue to spike in the country of 1.3 billion.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Covid News India
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
Pakistan installs first-ever mobile phone tower at K2 base camp
Pakistan installs first-ever mobile phone tower at K2 base camp
Countrywide strike in TLP support, police, rangers on high alert
Countrywide strike in TLP support, police, rangers on high alert
Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police
Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police
TLP ends Lahore sit-in as govt accedes to demands
TLP ends Lahore sit-in as govt accedes to demands
Four killed, 12 injured in blast at Quetta's Serena Hotel
Four killed, 12 injured in blast at Quetta’s Serena Hotel
Karachi police recover beautician’s body from retired army officer’s farmhouse
Karachi police recover beautician’s body from retired army officer’s farmhouse
TLP releases 11 hostages after talks with government: Sheikh Rasheed
TLP releases 11 hostages after talks with government: Sheikh Rasheed
Banking wizard Shaukat Tarin made third finance minister in weeks
Banking wizard Shaukat Tarin made third finance minister in weeks
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.