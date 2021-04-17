Tuesday, April 13, 2021  | 29 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

17 TLP protesters arrested for ‘thrashing’ policeman in DG Khan

Multan Road opened for traffic

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago

The Dera Ghazi Khan police have arrested 17 protesters of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan for beating and injuring a policeman in Dera Ghazi Khan.

A video showed the protesters attacking Sub-Inspector Umar Farooq with sticks near Ghazi Gath after which he started bleeding.

Farooq was attacked after he instructed the protesters to clear the Multan Road so that the road could be reopened for traffic. The protesters had blocked the road on Monday following the arrest of their party chief Saad Rizvi.

The protesters had even pelted stones at policemen and injured 21 personnel, of which three are said to be in critical condition. The injured officers have been moved to the Teaching Hospital.

The policemen baton-charged the protesters and 16 men were injured.

The road has now been opened for traffic.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Dera Ghazi Khan TLP
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
tlp protest, tlp dharna, dharna, tlp protest in karachi, tlp protest roads blocked, roads blocked over tlp protest
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
No additional load-shedding in Karachi this summer: K-Electric
No additional load-shedding in Karachi this summer: K-Electric
BDS defuses two-kg bomb on Karachi’s Tariq road
BDS defuses two-kg bomb on Karachi’s Tariq road
Ramazan moon sighting: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Tuesday
Ramazan moon sighting: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Tuesday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.