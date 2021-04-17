17 TLP protesters arrested for ‘thrashing’ policeman in DG Khan

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Dera Ghazi Khan police have arrested 17 protesters of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan for beating and injuring a policeman in Dera Ghazi Khan.

A video showed the protesters attacking Sub-Inspector Umar Farooq with sticks near Ghazi Gath after which he started bleeding.

Farooq was attacked after he instructed the protesters to clear the Multan Road so that the road could be reopened for traffic. The protesters had blocked the road on Monday following the arrest of their party chief Saad Rizvi.

The protesters had even pelted stones at policemen and injured 21 personnel, of which three are said to be in critical condition. The injured officers have been moved to the Teaching Hospital.

The policemen baton-charged the protesters and 16 men were injured.

The road has now been opened for traffic.