100 motorists fined for not wearing masks in Chiniot

The Chiniot administration fined 100 motorists for not wearing masks Wednesday morning.

A fine of Rs500 was imposed on people driving cars, while motorcyclists were fined Rs200.

The authorities took action to ensure the implementation of the coronavirus SOPs as the country battles the third wave of the deadly virus.

Twelve wagons were impounded after the drivers failed to ensure social distancing and capacity limits.

Eleven people were arrested for violations and six cases have been registered.

Five shops were sealed and fines have been imposed on the shopkeepers. The DPO said that they will take strict action against people violating the SOPs.

