Zardari’s resignation condition has left PML-N angry

The PML-N leadership is not happy with the remarks made by former president Asif Ali Zardari during the Pakistan Democratic Movement meeting on Tuesday.

Zardari asked ex-premier Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan as a precondition for opposition lawmakers to resign en masse from the assemblies.

Nawaz, while speaking to the meeting participants, remarked that the cracks in the alliance have started showing now. He said that the PML-N will accept any decision made by Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

There is no point in holding a long march if opposition members are not resigning, Nawaz remarked. “We want people to continue working but our future generations will not forgive us for this.” He claimed that he doesn’t believe in switching sides.

Ishaq Dar, who is in London, also expressed concern over Zardari’s remarks. He told Zardari that they have spoken many times. “You know why I am being punished.” He claimed that one-sided cases have been filed against him because he refused to release funds when he was told to do so.

MNA Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was visibly irked during the meeting. He showed screenshots of TV channels running Zardari’s remarks even before the meeting. He asked Zardari what is happening and how is media running this news while you are speaking here. He claimed that this all seems planted.