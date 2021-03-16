Zardari settled old scores with Nawaz today: Zartaj Gul Wazir

State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir has said that Asif Ali Zardari settled on Tuesday old scores with Nawaz Sharif.

Her comment was a reference to Zardari’s condition for Sharif to first return to Pakistan if he wanted opposition lawmakers to resign from assemblies.

“Zardari sahib is not even letting them cry,” Wazir said on SAMAA TV’s show Nadeem Malik Live.

“He (Zardari) has proven that he actually dominates them (the opposition),” she added.

The former president settled old scores with Sharif for humiliating Benazir Bhutto on multiple occasions, according to the minister.

“What a wonderful wish he expressed,” she remarked about Zardari’s condition.

Wazir said the Pakistan Peoples Party today put an end to the politics of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. She advised the PML-N to merge itself in the PPP now.

“How do they talk of toppling the government,” the minister lamented. “Why not the ones, who wish to have Punjab CM Usman Buzdar replaced, bring down Murad Ali Shah?”

She criticised the PPP for rising dog bite cases in Sindh and an HIV outbreak in Larkana.

The people of Pakistan have rejected the PDM’s style of politics, Wazir added.