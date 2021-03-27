Saturday, March 27, 2021  | 12 Shaaban, 1442
Zardari offered to make Pervaiz Elahi Punjab CM: Maryam Nawaz

Says selectors also wanted it

Posted: Mar 27, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that PPP's Asif Ali Zardari offered to make Pervaiz Elahi the next Punjab chief minister but Nawaz Sharif rejected the offer.

Zardari suggested moving a no-confidence motion against Punjab CM during a PDM meeting. He said that Pervaiz Rasheed or someone one can be elected Punjab CM. The selectors wanted this too, she said while speaking to the media in Lahore on Saturday.

"Nawaz Sharif, on the other hand, declined this offer as he was unwilling to compromise on his principles," she said. Nawaz categorically said that he will not work with the selectors, adding that they should not interfere in the country's politics. Nawaz remarked that he does not care about power. "No one gives up governance that easily. I am very proud of him [Nawaz]," she added.

Maryam even claimed that the Senate opposition leader has been selected by the federal government. "The lines have been drawn now."

She said that she feels sad that they compromised their democratic principles for a small post. "Opposition leader in the Senate is a very small post. You didn't have to ask BAP for their votes. If you wanted the post so bad then you could've asked Nawaz Sharif."

This is the first time that the government has elected---or I should say selected--the leader of the opposition, she added.

