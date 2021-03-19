Your browser does not support the video tag.

Zaheer Ahmed Babar is the new Pakistan Air Force chief. He was handed the command during a ceremony at the Air Headquarters on March 19.

Babar was appointed after the retirement of Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan.

Govt of Pakistan has appointed Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu as new Chief of the Air Staff wef 19 March, 2021 pic.twitter.com/Kdc9V08RtT — DGPR (AIR FORCE) (@DGPR_PAF) March 17, 2021

According to the PAF, Babar joined the air force in 1986 as a fighter pilot and was serving at deputy chief of the air staff administration before his promotion.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mujahid Anwar Khan said that the air force was able to meet tough milestones with the blessings of Almighty Allah. "I am indebt to each and everyone of you for taking the Pakistan Air Force to greater heights of excellence."

Khan said that his predecessor is a "sound professional with extraordinary leadership" and an "excellent human being". He is taking over the responsibility fully charged and with spirit for great commitment. "I am confident that during his tenure PAF will scale to new heights of excellence," Khan added.