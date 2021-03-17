Wednesday, March 17, 2021  | 2 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Zaheer Ahmad Babar appointed new chief of Pakistan Air Force

He replaces Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Zaheer Ahmad Babar appointed new chief of Pakistan Air Force

Photo: SAMAA TV

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar has been appointed the new chief of Pakistan Air Force.

President Arif Alvi appointed him the air chief on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Air Chief Marshal Babar is the son of renowned religious scholar Ghulam Mohammad. He is the third chief of a military service who hails from Gujrat.

The other two include General (retired) Raheel Sharif and Admiral (retired) Mohammad Sharif.

President Alvi awarded outgoing Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Civil) for his remarkable services as the air chief.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan pakistan air force Zaheer Ahmad Babar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
coronavirus, pakistan and schools, coronavirus and schools, coronavirus schools closed, coronavirus cases, pakistan schools reopened, punjab schools closed,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Nepra reduces Karachi power tariff from March
Nepra reduces Karachi power tariff from March
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
University of Lahore expels students seen in viral proposal video
University of Lahore expels students seen in viral proposal video
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
Today's outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices
Today’s outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices
Won’t chant Pakistan Khappay if anything happened to Maryam: Latif
Won’t chant Pakistan Khappay if anything happened to Maryam: Latif
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
One killed, ten injured in Karachi bomb attack on Rangers
One killed, ten injured in Karachi bomb attack on Rangers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.