Zaheer Ahmad Babar appointed new chief of Pakistan Air Force

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar has been appointed the new chief of Pakistan Air Force.

President Arif Alvi appointed him the air chief on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Air Chief Marshal Babar is the son of renowned religious scholar Ghulam Mohammad. He is the third chief of a military service who hails from Gujrat.

The other two include General (retired) Raheel Sharif and Admiral (retired) Mohammad Sharif.

President Alvi awarded outgoing Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Civil) for his remarkable services as the air chief.