Zack Snyder’s Justice League review: DC, Marvel are even now

Zack Snyder Justice League was released on online streaming services about two weeks ago. It was a highly promoted and marketed production, awaited by the fans who were let down by the DC Universe flicks Wonder Woman 1984, Suicide Squad, to name a few.

It is agreed that producing a a superhero movie is a tough job for the writers, cast and crew. The plot of this film is simple and is a further elaboration of the original flick. Batman assembles a band of superheroes comprising Wonder Woman, The Flash, Aquaman and Cyborg to take down the army of Steppenwolf who is doing the bidding of Darkseid to destroy the world by collecting mother boxes to destroy the world. It starkly resembles Avengers: Endgame on this point.

It shows how the world is dealing with the chaotic situation following the death of Superman in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. Batman is regretting considering Man of Steel as his enemy, while Superman’s mother Martha Kent and love interest Lois Lane are also in state of mourning over Clarke Kent’s demise.

The film is cringe and cheesy at points. Yes, it has its moments with corny dialogues regarding the group praising their own capabilities but they have kept to the minimum. There were many scenes from the original film which have been left out in Snyder’s take on the action-packed flick, which doesn’t make any difference.

However, the morality factor may leave the audience questioning as to whether a superhero can use his powers to benefit the people through illegal ways. Superheroes are meant to save people but is it allowed to set the world right through the means they see fit? The same case it is with The Boys in which the attorney, who is leading the campaign against the farce gang of superheroes named “The Seven”, is using her own powers to capitalise on her opponents.

The action sequences, which start at the opening few minutes into the near four-hour movie, are thoroughly enjoyable with the protection of mother boxes coming into play. It combines with stunning visuals mixed with amazing soundtrack choices which has the viewers interested right from the start. Its scenes are set to the original music themes. Amazonians’ battle with antagonist Steppenwolf and his armies along with Batman using his Batmobile to attack the aliens is highly praiseworthy.

As per the characterisation is concerned, it has some ups and downs. Batman is leading the charge whereas Wonder Woman is more like his second in command. Snyder lives up to his promise of giving in-depth background story on Cyborg and his origins regarding his insane mental and physical powers. There is the enjoyable flash whereas his chemistry with Aquaman is enjoyable as well. Joker has very little role to play whereas Superman’s action role is a minor but enjoyable.

The one thing sets the film apart from the original is the violence level. It caters to the adult audience which may surprise some. The previous films such as Man of Steel, Wonder Woman and Justice League were suitable for children but there is blood and gory scenes which appeal to appeal to killer flicks.

Snyder is a director who really concentrates on his films’ photography, soundtracks and visual effects and he is able to expertly blend all of these together in his creations. In this film, he lives up to his expectations with a different take of Joss Whedon’s version of the same film. Snyder had brought stunning visuals and soundtrack for several of his action flicks such as Sucker Punch and his upcoming movie The Suicide Squad.

All in all, Zack Snyder presents some solid ideas on his take on Justice League. It comes with a strong flick, brilliant soundtrack selection and a gripping storyline. There are minor flaws which may irritate some but it is a thoroughly enjoyable movie.