Yousaf Raza Gillani issued notice in Senate win case

The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued a notice to former PM Yousaf Raza Gillani in the case challenging his Senate win.

PDM’s Yousuf Raza Gillani defeated PTI-backed Abdul Hafeez Sheikh to wing the Islamabad seat during the March 3 Senate elections. The win was challenged by four PTI members.

He has been asked to submit a reply by March 22. The commission has, however, rejected the request to withhold the notification on the former PM’s win.

Gillani is also the candidate of the opposition alliance for the upcoming Senate chairman election.

PTI members approached the commission against Gillani on March 7. They referred to Ali Haider Gillani’s viral video and Sindh minister Nasir Shah’s audio clip in their petition. Maryam Nawaz admitted that her party promised tickets to PTI lawmakers as well, it read.

The ruling party requested the ECP to withhold the notification until the completion of an inquiry into Ali Haider Gillani’s video.

On Tuesday, a video of Gillani’s son Ali Haider Gillani went viral in which he was seen advising an MNA on how to waste his vote in the Senate election. The video was shot a few days ago, sources told SAMAA TV’s correspondent Abbas Shabbir. The development came just a day before the Senate election.

“If the vote is to be wasted then what you have to do…” Ali Haider Gillani was heard explaining to the lawmaker. “Okay, these two will be crossed,” the MNA asked.

To this, Ali Haider replied, “This way you will cross them….vote will be rejected”. Later on, he admitted that he advised PTI MNAs on how to have their Senate votes rejected.