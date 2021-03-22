Monday, March 22, 2021  | 7 Shaaban, 1442
Yousaf Gillani challenges Sadiq Sanjrani’s Senate win

Petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court

Yousaf Raza Gillani, who contested the Senate chairman election on PDM’s ticket, has challenged the victory of PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani.

Sanjrani was elected Senate chairman after securing 48 votes on March 12. Gillani received 42 votes but seven votes in his favour were rejected during the counting process.

Related: PPP forms four-member team to challenge Sanjrani’s Senate victory

Farooq H Naek filed a petition on Gillani’s behalf in the Islamabad High Court on Monday.

The petition said that Gillani should be declared Senate chairman as seven votes in his favour were rejected illegally. The notification issued on March 12 should be suspended.

The government, Sanjrani and Senate secretariat have been named as respondents in the case.

