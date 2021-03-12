Won’t chant Pakistan Khappay if anything happened to Maryam: Latif

Your browser does not support the video tag.

“It is the matter of a leader’s life,” Latif told SAMAA TV’s Paras Jahanzaib on her show. “I am saying it beforehand when Benazir Bhutto realized the threats to her life, she took names and after that the tragedy took place.

“At that time, her heirs said Pakistan Khappay but if, God forbid, anything happened to Maryam Nawaz then we won’t raise the Pakistan Khappay slogan,” he said.

The remarks from the PML-N lawmaker came a day after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said his daughter was receiving threats and that he would hold military leaders responsible if anything happened to her.

Latif’s statement drew criticism from the ruling PTI. PM’s aide Shahbaz Gill said the PML-N MNA should withdraw his statement.

Gill, who expressed his well wishes for Maryam and Nawaz’s life, said that Latif shouldn’t have issued such a statement.

Former Pakistan PM Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in Rawalpindi on December 27, 2007. Before her assassination, she had told US lobbyist Mark Seigel in a letter that former ISI DG Hamid Gul, former IB DG Ejaz Shah and former Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi would be responsible if anything happened to her.

At least five people belonging to the outlawed TTP were arrested in connection with her murder and the militant organisation was held responsible for it.

TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud claimed responsibility for the attack in his 2018 book Inqilab Mehsood South Waziristan - From British Raj to American Imperialism.

He claimed the former premier was planning to collaborate with the US against the mujahideen after returning to power.