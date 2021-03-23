Tuesday, March 23, 2021  | 8 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Woman found dead in Karachi’s Orangi

Her husband has been detained for questioning

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Woman found dead in Karachi’s Orangi

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The body of a 25-year-old woman was found in a house in Karachi’s Orangi Town, the police said Tuesday. According to the victim’s family, she had been missing for a day. “On Monday, she had gone to our area’s Ehsaas Programme centre but never came back home,” her mother said. Following this, the 25-year-old’s family filed a missing person complaint at a nearby police station. On Tuesday morning, her body was found in an under construction plot. “She was strangled to death,” her mother claimed. The police have moved the body to the hospital for its post-mortem examination. The victim’s husband has been detained for questioning. “We can’t say anything unless the reports come out,” the investigation officer said. The woman leaves behind two children.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The body of a 25-year-old woman was found in a house in Karachi’s Orangi Town, the police said Tuesday.

According to the victim’s family, she had been missing for a day. “On Monday, she had gone to our area’s Ehsaas Programme centre but never came back home,” her mother said.

Following this, the 25-year-old’s family filed a missing person complaint at a nearby police station.

On Tuesday morning, her body was found in an under construction plot. “She was strangled to death,” her mother claimed.

The police have moved the body to the hospital for its post-mortem examination. The victim’s husband has been detained for questioning.

“We can’t say anything unless the reports come out,” the investigation officer said.

The woman leaves behind two children.

 
Karachi orangi town
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Karachi Orangi Town, karachi woman found dead in orangi town, karachi ehsaas programme centre,karachi police
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s 'foxy' lady
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s ‘foxy’ lady
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this...
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this year
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife test positive for coronavirus
Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife test positive for coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.