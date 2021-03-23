Woman found dead in Karachi’s Orangi

The body of a 25-year-old woman was found in a house in Karachi’s Orangi Town, the police said Tuesday.

According to the victim’s family, she had been missing for a day. “On Monday, she had gone to our area’s Ehsaas Programme centre but never came back home,” her mother said.

Following this, the 25-year-old’s family filed a missing person complaint at a nearby police station.

On Tuesday morning, her body was found in an under construction plot. “She was strangled to death,” her mother claimed.

The police have moved the body to the hospital for its post-mortem examination. The victim’s husband has been detained for questioning.

“We can’t say anything unless the reports come out,” the investigation officer said.

The woman leaves behind two children.