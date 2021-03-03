Woman dies by suicide outside Lahore shop

A woman died by suicide outside the office of a fashion designer in Lahore’s Ghalib Market, the police said on Tuesday.

According to witnesses, the woman was waiting for someone outside the shop. “After a while, a man came and they started talking but in the middle of the conversation she took out a pistol from her bag and took her own life.”

The police said the victim was around 35 years old and a resident of Karachi. “She came to Lahore after a fight with her husband,” the investigation officer said.

The man the woman met and two other people have been taken into custody for questioning. Further investigations are under way.

Suicide prevention

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.