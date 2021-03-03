Wednesday, March 3, 2021  | 18 Rajab, 1442
Woman dies by suicide outside Lahore shop

Three men taken into custody: police

Posted: Mar 3, 2021
Posted: Mar 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
Lahore Suicide

A woman died by suicide outside the office of a fashion designer in Lahore’s Ghalib Market, the police said on Tuesday.

According to witnesses, the woman was waiting for someone outside the shop. “After a while, a man came and they started talking but in the middle of the conversation she took out a pistol from her bag and took her own life.”

The police said the victim was around 35 years old and a resident of Karachi. “She came to Lahore after a fight with her husband,” the investigation officer said.

The man the woman met and two other people have been taken into custody for questioning. Further investigations are under way.

Suicide prevention

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.

  1. Mind Organisation 042 35761999
  2. Umang 0317 4288665
  3. Talk2me.pk 0333 4065139
  4. Baat Karo 0335 5743344
  5. Taskeen 0332 5267936
  6. Rooh 0333 3337664

 
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Lahore motorway rape Day 175: Court indicts Malhi, Shafqat Bagga
Centre recommends three names for Sindh inspector general’s post
Watch: Indian pilot Abhinandan’s never seen before video
KMC moves to clear Karachi’s Orangi nullah of encroachments
All Pakistan Muslim League shares Pervez Musharraf’s latest picture
Karachi water supply to be disrupted for 72 hours: KWSB
Islamabad murder: Protesters block Murree Road
Indian rooster kills owner with cockfight blade
Protest erupts in Abbottabad following blasphemy charges against inmate
 
 
 
 
 
