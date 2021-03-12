Friday, March 12, 2021  | 27 Rajab, 1442
Will challenge Sanjrani’s Senate win in court, Bilawal promises

Says it's an 'open-and-shut case'

Posted: Mar 12, 2021
Posted: Mar 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The PPP will challenge Sadiq Sanjrani’s victory in the Senate chairman’s election in high court, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced Friday. Seven votes polled in favour of Gillani were rejected unlawfully, Bilawal said at a press conference in Islamabad. He said his party would challenge this "unconstitutional procedure" in the court. Sadiq Sanjrani won the election for the Senate chairman’s post, according to Presiding Officer Muzaffar Hussain Shah. Sanjrani received 48 votes, while Gillani ended up receiving 42 votes.  “This is certain that these votes were for Yousaf Raza Gillani and if they had been validated, he would have won the election,” Bilawal noted. “It’s an open-and-shut case,” he said, adding that opposition parties have a consensus on moving the court. A reporter asked Bilawal if the party still believed in the establishment’s neutrality. “No one will hand you over neutrality on a plate and we are fighting for it,” he replied Prior to the election, Gillani said he found the establishment "neutral". Bilawal said his party wants every state institution to remain neutral. But, he added, if someone asks him if every institution was neutral, his response would be “no”.
