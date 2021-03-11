Who is going to become the next Senate chairman?

The closely contested election for Senate chairmanship between the opposition parties and the government and its allies will be held on Friday.

The ruling party is backing Sadiq Sanjrani, the current Senate chairman, for the slot of Senate chair, while the PDM has nominated former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani.

The Senate session will begin at 10:00 am. The 48 newly elected Senators will take oath before the voting for chairman and deputy chairman begins in the upper house of Parliament.

The PTI has nominated Mirza Muhammad Afridi as its candidate for deputy chair and the PDM named JUI-F’s Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri.

In the 100-member house, the opposition alliance has 53 senators, while the PTI and its allies have 47 members.

Both the government and opposition have claimed that their candidates will win Friday’s election but it’s difficult to predict the winners because the votes will be casted through secret ballots.