Where were MQM lawmakers the night before the Senate elections?

A number of lawmakers from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement weren’t home the night before the Senate Elections 2021.

MQM leader Sajid Ahmed told SAMAA TV that they were being “pampered” by the party at a hotel. “With the entire hue and cry about horse-trading in the elections, we wanted to be sure of our lawmakers and their votes.”

So the party treated them to breakfast and coffee before they left to cast their votes. “We have secured all our ‘innocent’ leaders but we aren’t worried because there’s no tradition of selling candidates in the MQM,” Ahmed said.

Pakistan MPAs and MNAs have started casting their votes to elect members of the country’s upper house of Parliament.

The polling started at 9am and will continue till 5pm. The Senate election is held through an indirect ballot as MPAs and MNAs vote for the candidates nominated by their parties.