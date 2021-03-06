Saturday, March 6, 2021  | 21 Rajab, 1442
HOME > News

Watch: What did Sheikh Rasheed say to make PM smile?

He gave a speech in the National Assembly

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago

The master of cryptic pronouncements, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, always has something clever up his sleeve. But on Saturday, what exactly did he say that brought a smile to Prime Minister Imran Khan's face?

In his speech in the National Assembly to congratulate the prime minister on securing the vote of confidence, Rasheed said that that time passes very slowly when a person is sitting in the Opposition. "Each day seems like years."

"But when you're in power, time passes by quickly and you can't get hold of it," he added.

Rasheed lauded the premier for his efforts to bring Pakistan from a $20 billion deficit to a surplus. "In all my political years, I have never seen a man work this hard for the country."

After the prime minister took over, the Pakistan Army climbed to the 10th spot as the most powerful army in the world. "Today, countries such as Russia, China and the US are supporting us."

Concluding his speech, the minister requested the PM to work for waged labour, specially officers from Grades 19 to 22. "This is the segment of society suffering the most," Rasheed added.

 
