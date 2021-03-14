Sunday, March 14, 2021  | 29 Rajab, 1442
We are in negotiations with CanSino for vaccine import: minister

Says govt has allocated $150m for purchasing vaccine

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 14, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago

The Punjab health minister said Sunday the provincial government was in talks with CanSino Biologics Inc to import the coronavirus vaccination.

“We are in negotiations with CanSino and probably, we will be importing are own vaccine,” Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid told SAMAA TV. “The government of Pakistan has allocated $150,000 million just for the purchase of vaccine.”

Pakistan had approved the Chinese vaccination in February for emergency use.

“CanSino is a single dose vaccine,” the minister said. She added that Pakistan is expected to receive about 45 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine soon under the Covax scheme.

The Covax scheme had been announced, however, on March 2 according to which Pakistan would be receiving more than 10 million doses by June this year.

The health minister said that the Punjab government has set up 116 vaccination centers in the province. She added that the provincial has already vaccinated over 150,000 frontline healthcare workers.

“It is very important to vaccinate the elderly people,” Dr Rashid said, requesting people above 60 years of age to register with the government’s 1166 helpline. “In every district, our quarantine centers have been converted into vaccination centers.”
 
