Watch: Protesters throw ink at Shahbaz Gill outside Lahore court

Protesters reportedly threw threw ink at Special Assistant to PM for Political Communication Shahbaz Gill in Lahore on Monday.

Gill was leaving the Lahore High Court after appearing in a case against Turkish company when protesters threw eggs and ink at him.

He accused the PML-N supporters of the attack.

"Maryam [Nawaz], next time you do something like this, I will come to your house and wash my face there," Gill remarked while speaking to the media. "We are Imran Khan's followers, we will not take revenge. We will, instead, teach you values."

He remarked that he will come wherever the PML-N leaders call him without any security or hesitation. "I want to tell our workers that if a PML-N supporter comes in front of you, don't do anything disrespectful because your leader is Imran Khan, and their leader is Nawaz Sharif, who goes around defaming Pakistan."