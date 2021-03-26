Friday, March 26, 2021  | 11 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Watch: PIA flight lands in Swat after 17 years

Flight resumption will benefit Swat's tourism: aviation minister

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

A Pakistan International Airline flight landed at the Saidu Sharif airport in Swat on Friday after 17 years.

An inauguration ceremony was held at the airport which was attended by Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

"The resumption of flight operations in Swat will benefit the tourism industry here," Sarwar said.

Earlier this week, the national carrier announced that it will operate flights to Swat from Lahore and Islamabad. According to the PIA spokesperson, the national carrier will initially operate two flights a week.

The airline has plans to operate flights from Lahore to Skardu and Lahore to Gilgit as well.

The Saidu Sharif airport was closed in 2014 after PIA stopped its commercial flights to the station. To book your flights you can visit the airline’s website or call 111-786-786.

 
Islamabad PIA Swat
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
PIA flight to Swat, saidu sharif airport, Pakistan international airline, PIA flights
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this...
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this year
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife test positive for coronavirus
Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife test positive for coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.