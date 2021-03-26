Watch: PIA flight lands in Swat after 17 years

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A Pakistan International Airline flight landed at the Saidu Sharif airport in Swat on Friday after 17 years.

An inauguration ceremony was held at the airport which was attended by Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

"The resumption of flight operations in Swat will benefit the tourism industry here," Sarwar said.

Earlier this week, the national carrier announced that it will operate flights to Swat from Lahore and Islamabad. According to the PIA spokesperson, the national carrier will initially operate two flights a week.

The airline has plans to operate flights from Lahore to Skardu and Lahore to Gilgit as well.

The Saidu Sharif airport was closed in 2014 after PIA stopped its commercial flights to the station. To book your flights you can visit the airline’s website or call 111-786-786.