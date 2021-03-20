Watch: Meet Lahore’s daredevil who pets pigeons at 300-feet tower

He completes the climb in just five to seven minutes
A man in Lahore has come up with a unique style of adventure as he climbs a 300-feet mobile tower to pet his pigeons.
Nadir,while speaking exclusively with SAMAA TV, said he has been doing this for thepast seven years and wants his birds to fly above the rest.
Theclimb takes five to seven minutes.
Hefurther said that he has gotten over the fear of falling from the tower.
“Iused to get scared at first but not anymore. It has now become a habit,” hesaid.
Nadir’sbrother said that he returns birds which belong to different owners.