Taking risks is my passion, she says

Special Assistant to Punjab CM Firdous Ashiq Awan visited Karachi a few days back. After completing her political and social commitments, she went to the city's most popular spot: the beach.

Awan took a boat ride and was also seen riding a jet ski. "Taking risks is my art and being successful at them is my passion," she said.