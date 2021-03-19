Waged Jihad against RAW’s influence in Karachi, Hyderabad: Mustafa Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party chief Mustafa Kamal said on Friday that his party waged a Jihad against the influence of India’s RAW in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Kamal said this at a rally at Quetta’s Ayub Stadium. He said his party didn’t use Kalashnikov to counter this influence in Sindh’s urban areas. The PSP chief was referring to Altaf Hussain-led Muttahida Qaumi Movement, which he claimed was funded and supported by the Indian spy agency.

The PSP’s struggle bore fruit and killings stopped in Karachi and Hyderabad, he said.

Kamal also criticized the ruling party in Balochistan, saying that there was no government in the province.

Youngsters carrying degrees in their hands are searching for jobs and mothers are looking for their missing children, he said.

“In the cities of Balochistan, there is no new university, there is no new education system and there is no hospital,” the former Karachi mayor said. The Baloch people have to travel to Karachi to get medical treatment, he lamented.

He told his supporters that there was a need to strengthen the local government system to improve the standard of living in Balochistan.

We have to bring Balochistan’s poor and middle-class people to power in the province, he added.