HOME > News

Vote of confidence: PM Khan warns PTI MNAs of disqualification

Says they are required to take part in Saturday's vote

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
Vote of confidence: PM Khan warns PTI MNAs of disqualification
Listen
Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned that PTI lawmakers abstaining from voting in Saturday’s session of the National Assembly will be disqualified. “You are required to take part in the voting on resolution for vote of confidence in the prime minister as per direction of the party,” PM Khan said in a letter to PTI MNAs. “The party head may declare any member to have defected from the political party and forward a copy of such declaration to the election commission in case he/she abstains from voting contrary to the direction issued by the party on vote of confidence in the prime minister under paragraph (ii) of clause (b) of Article 63A of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” the letter read. Under Article 63A, a lawmaker can be disqualified on grounds of defection if he votes or abstains from voting contrary to a direction issued by the party’s parliamentary leader. In a parliamentary party meeting on Friday, PM Khan said he would expel the party members who wouldn’t attend the vote of confidence session. He said he would sit on the opposition benches if he didn’t get the vote of confidence. The premier told party lawmakers that he would forgive those who voted against Hafeez Shaikh if they gave him the vote of confidence, according to sources. PM Khan will be taking a vote of confidence from parliament on Saturday under clause 7 of the Article 91 of the Constitution. The premier took the decision after PTI's Hafeez Shaikh lost the Senate seat from Islamabad to PDM’s Yousuf Raza Gillani on March 3. PM Khan needs at least 172 votes to remain in the office. Opposition parties won't attend Saturday's session, PDM’s head Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced. The PDM head said the session would have no value without the participation of opposition lawmakers.
Pakistan

RELATED STORIES

COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Lahore motorway rape Day 175: Court indicts Malhi, Shafqat Bagga
Lahore motorway rape Day 175: Court indicts Malhi, Shafqat Bagga
Karachi water supply to be disrupted for 72 hours: KWSB
Karachi water supply to be disrupted for 72 hours: KWSB
Watch: Indian pilot Abhinandan's never seen before video
Watch: Indian pilot Abhinandan’s never seen before video
Three PTI MPAs have gone missing in Karachi: Khurram Zaman
Three PTI MPAs have gone missing in Karachi: Khurram Zaman
All Pakistan Muslim League shares Pervez Musharraf's latest picture
All Pakistan Muslim League shares Pervez Musharraf’s latest picture
Islamabad murder: Protesters block Murree Road
Islamabad murder: Protesters block Murree Road
Indian rooster kills owner with cockfight blade
Indian rooster kills owner with cockfight blade
Protest erupts in Abbottabad following blasphemy charges against inmate
Protest erupts in Abbottabad following blasphemy charges against inmate
 
 
 
 
 
