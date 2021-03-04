Vote of confidence: MQM-P, PML-Q pledge support to PM Khan

Your browser does not support the video tag.

PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervez Elahi told PM Khan that his party was a coalition partner of the PTI and would help him get the vote of confidence, according to sources.

The MQM-P was, however, a bit critical of the federal government. Party leader Amir Khan said the centre looks reluctant to keep its promises and hasn’t done enough to end the sense of deprivation in urban Sindh.

Waseem Akhtar said PM Khan should now realize who is loyal to him and who supports him when he needs it.

Rauf Siddiqui didn’t forget to remind PM Khan that it was the MQM-P that helped the PTI form government in the centre.

PM Khan will be taking a vote of confidence from the parliament on Saturday, he has announced.

He took the decision after PTI's Senate candidate from Islamabad Hafeez Shaikh lost the election to PDM's Yousuf Raza Gillani by five votes.