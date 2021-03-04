Thursday, March 4, 2021  | 19 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Vote of confidence: MQM-P, PML-Q pledge support to PM Khan

The vote is on Saturday

Posted: Mar 5, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The PML-Q and MQM-P have assured Prime Minister Imran Khan that they would support his bid to get a vote of confidence from the parliament.

PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervez Elahi told PM Khan that his party was a coalition partner of the PTI and would help him get the vote of confidence, according to sources.

The MQM-P was, however, a bit critical of the federal government. Party leader Amir Khan said the centre looks reluctant to keep its promises and hasn’t done enough to end the sense of deprivation in urban Sindh.

Waseem Akhtar said PM Khan should now realize who is loyal to him and who supports him when he needs it.

Rauf Siddiqui didn’t forget to remind PM Khan that it was the MQM-P that helped the PTI form government in the centre.

PM Khan will be taking a vote of confidence from the parliament on Saturday, he has announced.

He took the decision after PTI's Senate candidate from Islamabad Hafeez Shaikh lost the election to PDM's Yousuf Raza Gillani by five votes.
 
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Lahore motorway rape Day 175: Court indicts Malhi, Shafqat Bagga
Karachi water supply to be disrupted for 72 hours: KWSB
Watch: Indian pilot Abhinandan’s never seen before video
KMC moves to clear Karachi's Orangi nullah of encroachments
All Pakistan Muslim League shares Pervez Musharraf's latest picture
Three PTI MPAs have gone missing in Karachi: Khurram Zaman
Islamabad murder: Protesters block Murree Road
Indian rooster kills owner with cockfight blade
