Video: The government has allotted these Islamabad homes to labourers

Prime Minister Imran Khan distributed on Thursday low-cost houses and flats among widows and labourers in Islamabad, terming it a "first" in the history of Pakistan.

The PM took out the names of 10 labourers and widows in a lucky draw. They will now be able to afford their own houses.

The project spreads over 2,560 acres and comprises 1,008 apartments and 500 houses. It had been abandoned due to a lack of funds.

The government collaborated with the Workers Welfare Fund and completed the project under the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme.

The two-room flats have been allotted to people whose monthly income is less than Rs500,000.

Watch the video to take a look inside these houses.