Friday, March 19, 2021  | 4 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Video: The government has allotted these Islamabad homes to labourers

The project comprises 1,008 apartments and 500 houses

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan distributed on Thursday low-cost houses and flats among widows and labourers in Islamabad, terming it a "first" in the history of Pakistan.

The PM took out the names of 10 labourers and widows in a lucky draw. They will now be able to afford their own houses.

The project spreads over 2,560 acres and comprises 1,008 apartments and 500 houses. It had been abandoned due to a lack of funds.

The government collaborated with the Workers Welfare Fund and completed the project under the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme.

The two-room flats have been allotted to people whose monthly income is less than Rs500,000.

Watch the video to take a look inside these houses.

 
Imran Khan Islamabad Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme Pakistan
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, Islamabad, prime minister imran khan,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s 'foxy' lady
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s ‘foxy’ lady
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
Lahore motorway rape Day 190: Verdict out on March 20
Lahore motorway rape Day 190: Verdict out on March 20
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
University of Lahore expels students seen in viral proposal video
University of Lahore expels students seen in viral proposal video
Today's outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices
Today’s outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
Won’t chant Pakistan Khappay if anything happened to Maryam: Latif
Won’t chant Pakistan Khappay if anything happened to Maryam: Latif
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.