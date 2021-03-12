Video: Musaddiq Malik shows ‘spy cams’ installed at polling booths

Your browser does not support the video tag.

PML-N Senator Musaddiq Malik and PPP’s Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar Tweeted on Friday pictures of what they claim were spy cams.

After the protest, Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah, who is presiding over the special session, assured the opposition senators that “polling booths will be constructed afresh to the satisfaction of the opposition and government”.

Shah asked the senators to take their seats, adding that Rule 9 says that no other business shall be transacted on the day of special sittings. Oath will be administered to new members and the election for chairman and deputy chairman will be held.

Malik told the media that they found two cameras. One was installed to show the person voting, while the second camera was focused on the ballot paper.

There were 30-40 holes in the booth so no one could notice the camera, Malik said.

Their plan was to steal the election, Khokhar claimed.

PTI leader Amir Kiani said that their cameras installed in the entire hall, at 360 degrees. They are making an issue out of nothing. To me, it seems that the opposition can see its defeat, Kiani added