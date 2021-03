Your browser does not support the video tag.

A scuffle broke out between PML-N and PTI workers at Islamabad's D-Chowk Saturday morning.

PML-N leader Shahid Khawan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, and Marriyum Aurangzeb were holding a press conference when PTI supporters surrounded them and started chanting slogans. Abbasi even slapped and pushed the supporters of the opposing party.

Security officials reached the site and dispersed the crowd.