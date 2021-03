It has a range of 900 kilometres

Pakistan conducted on Friday a successful flight test of surface-to-surface Shaheen-1A ballistic missile, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

The Shaheen-1A missile is capable of hitting a target as far as 900 kilometres, according to the ISPR.

“The test flight was aimed at re-validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system including advanced navigation system,” it said.