Educational institutions in Islamabad, Lahore closed for two weeks

The National Command and Operation Centre met on Wednesday to review its policies on schools across Pakistan after a rise in coronavirus cases.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced that schools in the following cities will be closed for two weeks from March 15 to March 28.

Faisalabad

Gujranwala

Lahore

Gujrat

Multan

Rawalpindi

Sialkot

Muzaffarabad

Peshawar

Islamabad

Here’s a timeline of schools in the country ever since they first reopened in September after the coronavirus lockdown:

Photo: SAMAA Digital