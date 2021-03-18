Thursday, March 18, 2021  | 3 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Video: Man throws eggs at PML-N’s Safdar Awan

It occurred outside the Peshawar High Court

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

An unidentified person threw eggs at PML-N's Muhammad Safdar Awan, the husband of Maryam Nawaz, while he was returning after attending a hearing at the Peshawar High Court.

He was walking outside the court with his security officers when the attack occurred. Eggs hit his vehicle and waistcoat.

The attacker managed to escape from the scene.  

Awan has filed a pre-arrest bail petition in the high court in an assets case. NAB has accused him of owning more assets than his known sources of income could account for.

The spade of attacks against parliamentarians and politicians is becoming common in the country. Previously, a man had thrown a shoe at Ahsan Iqbal, and protesters threw ink and eggs at Shahbaz Gill outside the Lahore High Court.

 
Captain Safdar egg attack Peshawar high court PML-N
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
Captain Safdar, PML-N, Egg Attack, Peshawar, Peshawar High Court,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
Lahore motorway rape Day 190: Verdict out on March 20
Lahore motorway rape Day 190: Verdict out on March 20
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
University of Lahore expels students seen in viral proposal video
University of Lahore expels students seen in viral proposal video
Today's outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices
Today’s outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
Won’t chant Pakistan Khappay if anything happened to Maryam: Latif
Won’t chant Pakistan Khappay if anything happened to Maryam: Latif
One killed, ten injured in Karachi bomb attack on Rangers
One killed, ten injured in Karachi bomb attack on Rangers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.