Video: Man throws eggs at PML-N’s Safdar Awan

It occurred outside the Peshawar High Court

An unidentified person threw eggs at PML-N's Muhammad Safdar Awan, the husband of Maryam Nawaz, while he was returning after attending a hearing at the Peshawar High Court.

He was walking outside the court with his security officers when the attack occurred. Eggs hit his vehicle and waistcoat.

The attacker managed to escape from the scene.

Awan has filed a pre-arrest bail petition in the high court in an assets case. NAB has accused him of owning more assets than his known sources of income could account for.

The spade of attacks against parliamentarians and politicians is becoming common in the country. Previously, a man had thrown a shoe at Ahsan Iqbal, and protesters threw ink and eggs at Shahbaz Gill outside the Lahore High Court.