Video: Gillani’s son allegedly advises MNA on wasting Senate vote

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The video was shot a few days ago, sources told SAMAA TV's correspondent Abbas Shabbir. The development comes just a day before the Senate election.

"If the vote is to be wasted then what you have to do," a man, purported to be Ali Haider Gillani, is heard explaining to the lawmaker. "Okay, these two will be crossed," the MNA asks.

To this, the first person replies, "This way you will cross them....vote will be rejected."

Ali Haider Gillani is the son of former premier Yousuf Raza Gillani, who is the Pakistan Democratic Movement's Senate candidate from Islamabad.

The former premier's sons, Ali Haider Gillani and Ali Moosa Gillani, are expected to address a press conference in Islamabad shortly.

They will likely respond to claims made after the alleged video of Ali Haider went viral.