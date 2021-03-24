Video: Azad Kashmir roads blocked as snowfall continues

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Azad Kashmir roads remain blocked as snowfall in the region continued for the fourth consecutive day Wednesday.

The water level of the Neelum River rose and multiple houses were flooded. Residents lost contact with neighbouring villages as they were stuck inside their houses.

A power breakdown was reported in multiple areas as well.

On Tuesday, the Kalam-Mingora road was closed for traffic after a glacier collapsed in Swat's Laikot. Following this, tourists were forced to walk their way out of the affected areas.

In Abbottabad, a man and his grandson died after gas leaked from their heater.

On Wednesday, rain and snowfall were reported in Thandiani, Nathia Gali, and Ayubia.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the weather will remain the same the upcoming week and temperatures are expected to fall further.