Wednesday, March 24, 2021  | 9 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Video: Azad Kashmir roads blocked as snowfall continues

Power outage being reported in multiple areas

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago

Azad Kashmir roads remain blocked as snowfall in the region continued for the fourth consecutive day Wednesday.

The water level of the Neelum River rose and multiple houses were flooded. Residents lost contact with neighbouring villages as they were stuck inside their houses.

A power breakdown was reported in multiple areas as well.

On Tuesday, the Kalam-Mingora road was closed for traffic after a glacier collapsed in Swat's Laikot. Following this, tourists were forced to walk their way out of the affected areas.

In Abbottabad, a man and his grandson died after gas leaked from their heater.

On Wednesday, rain and snowfall were reported in Thandiani, Nathia Gali, and Ayubia.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the weather will remain the same the upcoming week and temperatures are expected to fall further.

 
AZAD KASHMIR snowfall
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
rainfall, snowfall, azad kashmir snowfall, azad kashmir weather, ayubia, nathia gali, thandiani,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s 'foxy' lady
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s ‘foxy’ lady
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this...
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this year
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife test positive for coronavirus
Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife test positive for coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.