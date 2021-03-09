Vehari robber killed in police encounter

A man, accused of robbery, was killed in an encounter in Vehari, the police said on Monday.

The suspect and his accomplices were stopped at a check post near the Thaingi police station. “When we asked them to get out of the car, the men opened fire at us,” a police officer said.

In response, the police fired at the men during which one was killed. The remaining four men fled from the crime scene.

Following the incident, DPO Zahid Nawaz Marwat arrived at the scene and sealed the area. He said that the suspects were proclaimed robbers and were named in multiple cases.

The police are on the lookout for the remaining suspects.