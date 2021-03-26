Vaccine registration for Pakistanis over 50 starts March 30

COVID-19 vaccine registration for Pakistani above 50 years will start from March 30, announced NCOC chief Asad Umar on Friday.

He encouraged everyone in that age bracket to get registered.

Registration of those who are 50 plus for covid vaccination will be opened on march 30th. Registration of those who are 60 and older has already been open. Encourage everybody who is 50 plus to register when the registration is opened for them on 30th. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) March 26, 2021

Registration for people over 60 is ongoing. The two-dose Sinopharm vaccine is being given in this phase. You can read more about the process here.

How to register

People over 60-70 years: Text message your CNIC number (without spaces and dashes) to the government’s official 1166 number to register.

You can send a text message from any mobile phone number

The government will text message you back this information:

Your vaccine centre

The date

Your PIN code (which the vaccinator will ask for to verify it is you at the centre)

Vaccination centres are open from 9am to 5pm.

You can also register for your vaccination at the government’s website: nims.nadra.gov.pk

Pakistan is still awaiting doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine through COVAX. India, whose Serum Institute is producing the vaccine, has delayed deliveries as it prioritises its own population.

The Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine reached Karachi on March 18. The consignment arrived at Jinnah International Airport. Local drug firm AG Pharma Ltd received it. “This is the first shipment of 50,000 doses which came last night only,” said an official of AGP.

The price of two doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine has been fixed at Rs8,500 by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan.

The country reported over 4,000 coronavirus cases and 63 deaths over 24 hours. The tally of cases countrywide is now 645,356. The virus death toll is 14,091. The total number of recoveries is 591,145.

The Cambridge International Examination board has confirmed that O Level and IGCSE exams in Pakistan will start on May 15. The exams were scheduled for April 26 and have been rescheduled at the request of the education ministry.