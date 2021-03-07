USEFP announces Fulbright scholarships for Pakistani students

The United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) has announced the opening of the 2022 Fulbright Student Program for Pakistan.

The Program, sponsored by the US Department of State, fully funds the degree, including tuition, maintenance, insurance, and air travel.

To apply for the Master’s degree program, the candidates need to have either a four-year Bachelor’s degree or a Bachelor’s and Master’s combination totaling 16 years of formal education from an accredited university.

For the PhD degree program, eligible applicants will have a Master’s, M.Phil or comparable degree (a minimum of 18 years of formal education) from an accredited university.

This year the Graduate Record Examination (GRE) will be required of all applicants, read the USEFP statement.

The last date for submission of applications is June 9, 2021.

Every year, over 150 Pakistanis receive fully-funded scholarships for masters and PhD from the US. Can you be one of them? Watch this video to find out your chances.