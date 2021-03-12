University of Lahore expels students seen in viral proposal video

The University of Lahore expelled on Friday two students after a video of the girl proposing the boy went viral on social media.

The two students were seen holding bouquets and embracing each other after the boy accepted the proposal.

The university in an office order said the students were “involved in gross misconduct and violation of university rules”.

They were told to appear before the disciplinary committee but they didn’t, it said.

“They are debarred from entering the premises of University of Lahore and all its sub-campuses,” the order read.