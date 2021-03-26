UK schoolteacher suspended for showing Prophet (PBUH) caricature in classroom

A state high school in northern England on Thursday apologised and suspended a teacher as a crowd outside the campus denounced the use of caricature of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in the class.

The incident at the school in West Yorkshire, which has a large Muslim community, occurred months after a teacher in France was murdered by a radical Chechen teenager for showing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to students during a lesson on free speech.

Sky News said the carricature shown at Batley Grammar School was taken from the same series of cartoons first published in the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, whose Paris office was attacked in 2015 by extremists, leaving 12 people dead.

“The school unequivocally apologises for using a totally inappropriate image in a recent religious studies lesson,” school principal Gary Kibble said in a televised statement.

“The member of staff has also related their most sincere apologies,” he said. “It’s important for children to learn about faiths and beliefs. This must be done in a respectful, sensitive way.”

Around two dozen protestors, mainly men in hooded tops, gathered outside the school gates to demand resignations following the class, which reportedly took place on Monday.

Mohammad Sajad Hussain, the founder of a local charity called Purpose Of Life, said he was “deeply hurt” by the “insulting caricatures of our beloved Prophet Mohammed (PBUH)”.

There was no immediate comment from the British government.

In 2019, Muslim parents staged protests at a primary school in the central city of Birmingham after it held lessons incorporating same-sex relationships and transgender issues.