UK coronavirus variant up to 100% more deadly: study

Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Health

Posted: Mar 10, 2021
Photo: AFP

Listen
The coronavirus variant first reported in the United Kingdom has a higher death rate than previous variants, a study revealed Wednesday. It can be anywhere between 30% to 100% more deadly. The study compared death rates among people in the UK infected with the variant known as B.1.1.7 with those infected with other variants. There were 227 deaths in a sample of 54,906 COVID-19 patients, compared with 141 among the same number of patients infected with other variants. The study, published in the BMJ, included people older than 30 years who had a single positive test result for COVID-19 from October 1, 2020 to January 29, 2021. “Coupled with its ability to spread rapidly, this makes B.1.1.7 a threat that should be taken seriously,” Reuters quoted Robert Challen, a researcher at Exeter University who co-led the research, as saying. The UK variant, which is now the dominant virus, was discovered in Kent county in September 2020. It has now spread to more than 100 countries. Twenty-three mutations detected in its genetic code were able to allow it to spread faster. Scientists had said the variant was 40% to 70% more infectious than previous versions.
The coronavirus variant first reported in the United Kingdom has a higher death rate than previous variants, a study revealed Wednesday.

It can be anywhere between 30% to 100% more deadly.

The study compared death rates among people in the UK infected with the variant known as B.1.1.7 with those infected with other variants.

There were 227 deaths in a sample of 54,906 COVID-19 patients, compared with 141 among the same number of patients infected with other variants. The study, published in the BMJ, included people older than 30 years who had a single positive test result for COVID-19 from October 1, 2020 to January 29, 2021.

“Coupled with its ability to spread rapidly, this makes B.1.1.7 a threat that should be taken seriously,” Reuters quoted Robert Challen, a researcher at Exeter University who co-led the research, as saying.

The UK variant, which is now the dominant virus, was discovered in Kent county in September 2020. It has now spread to more than 100 countries.

Twenty-three mutations detected in its genetic code were able to allow it to spread faster. Scientists had said the variant was 40% to 70% more infectious than previous versions.

 
Tell us what you think:

