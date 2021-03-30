Two US teenagers indicted for suspected murder of Pakistani immigrant

Two teenage girls in the United States have been indicted for murder of a Pakistani immigrant, according to CNN.

The victim was identified as 66-year-old Mohammad Anwar.

The report stated that teenage suspects tased the victim on March 23 as he resisted a carjacking attempt in Washington. This caused an accident in which he was killed.

Anwar was working for Uber Eats.

Police said that the suspects are booked for felony, murder and armed carjacking.

The online taxi service expressed grief on the incident. “We are devastated by this tragic news and our hearts go out to Mohammad’s family during this difficult time, a representative said through Washington Top News. “We’re grateful the suspects have been arrested and thank the Metropolitan Police Department for their diligence with this investigation.”