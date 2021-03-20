Two suspects killed in Karachi graveyard firing

They were attacked in Korangi's Chakra Goth

Two suspects were killed on Friday in a shooting incident in Karachi's Korangi district.

The

firing took place at Chakra Goth graveyard.

Police

said that suspects Ismail and Rafique were fruit and vegetable sellers by

profession. They were wanted in criminal cases.

An

eye-witness said that Ismail and Rafique came to the graveyard with two other

men. They came under attack after offering fateha.

Ismail's

mother said that her son did not have enmity with anyone.

Rafique's

brother said that they got news while they had gone for his marriage proposal.