Saturday, March 20, 2021  | 5 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Local

Two suspects killed in Karachi graveyard firing

They were attacked in Korangi's Chakra Goth

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Two suspects were killed on Friday in a shooting incident in Karachi's Korangi district.

The

firing took place at Chakra Goth graveyard.

Police

said that suspects Ismail and Rafique were fruit and vegetable sellers by

profession. They were wanted in criminal cases.

An

eye-witness said that Ismail and Rafique came to the graveyard with two other

men. They came under attack after offering fateha. 

Ismail's

mother said that her son did not have enmity with anyone.

Rafique's

brother said that they got news while they had gone for his marriage proposal.

 
firing Karachi suspects
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Pakistan, Karachi, Firing, graveyards in karachi, Chakra Goth qabaristan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s 'foxy' lady
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s ‘foxy’ lady
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
Lahore motorway rape Day 190: Verdict out on March 20
Lahore motorway rape Day 190: Verdict out on March 20
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
Today's outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices
Today’s outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
One killed, ten injured in Karachi bomb attack on Rangers
One killed, ten injured in Karachi bomb attack on Rangers
Jhelum: Religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali injured in knife attack
Jhelum: Religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali injured in knife attack
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.