Two suspects killed in Karachi graveyard firing

They were attacked in Korangi's Chakra Goth
Two suspects were killed on Friday in a shooting incident in Karachi's Korangi district.
Thefiring took place at Chakra Goth graveyard.
Policesaid that suspects Ismail and Rafique were fruit and vegetable sellers byprofession. They were wanted in criminal cases.
Aneye-witness said that Ismail and Rafique came to the graveyard with two othermen. They came under attack after offering fateha.
Ismail'smother said that her son did not have enmity with anyone.
Rafique'sbrother said that they got news while they had gone for his marriage proposal.